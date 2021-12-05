Hamilton wins 3rd straight in chaotic Saudi Arabian F1 race

JEDDAH

Lewis Hamilton won his third consecutive race to pull even with Max Verstappen in Formula One’s championship race heading into the season finale. Hamilton won Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to tie Verstappen in the standings ahead of next week’s closer in Abu Dhabi. The race was chaotic from start to finish with three standings starts, two red flags and multiple red flags. Hamilton passed Verstappen with six laps remaining to take control of the race and win for the eighth time this season.