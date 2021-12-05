Michigan-Georgia set to meet in Orange Bowl CFP semifinal

By The Associated Press

Michigan plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. The game is set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Both teams are 12-1. The Wolverines are No. 2 in the final CFP rankings and the Bulldogs are No. 3. Michigan is the first team to make the playoff that was unranked in the preseason. The Wolverines followed their win over rival Ohio State with a 42-3 victory over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. Previously unbeaten Georgia lost to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC title game.