By The Associated Press

Middle Tennessee and Toledo are finishing their football seasons in the Bahamas. The teams will meet for the first time in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Blue Raiders are 6-6 and earned their berth by coming back from a 17-3 deficit against Florida Atlantic in their final regular season game. The Rockets nearly beat No. 5 Notre Dame early in the season, losing on a Fighting Irish touchdown with 1:09 to play.