Mississippi State to face Texas Tech in Liberty Bowl

By The Associated Press

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach will face his former team in the postseason. The Bulldogs will play Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee. Leach coached the Red Raiders from 2000-2009. The Bulldogs have made 12 consecutive bowl appearances. The Red Raiders are in their first bowl game since 2017. They’re led by offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, with Joey McGuire taking over after the season. Cumbie has already been hired as Louisiana Tech’s head coach.