No. 16 La.-Lafayette promotes OC Desormeaux to head coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette has promoted co-offensive coordinator and former Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Michael Desormeaux to head coach. The announcement by athletic director Bryan Maggard comes less than 24 hours after Billy Napier won his final game as Cajuns coach in the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Appalachian State. Napier was hired a week ago by Florida but took the job on the condition that he be permitted to coach the Sun Belt title game before heading to Gainesville. Desormeaux played at Louisiana-Lafayette from 2005 to 2008 and has been on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ staff for the last six seasons.