By The Associated Press

North Carolina and South Carolina are set to meet in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. Both teams are 6-6. The Tar Heels opened the season ranked No. 10, but their biggest win was a 58-55 comeback victory over No. 20 Wake Forest. South Carolina has wins over Florida and Auburn in coach Shane Beamer’s first season. The Tar Heels are led by quarterback Sam Howell, a junior who’s a highly rated NFL prospect.