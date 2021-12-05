Opposites: App State, W. Kentucky meet in Boca Raton Bowl

By The Associated Press

Something will have to give when Appalachian State and Western Kentucky meet in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Mountaineers feature one of the country’s top defenses, especially against the pass, while the Hilltoppers have video game offensive numbers behind quarterback Bailey Zappe. App State is making a record seventh consecutive bowl appearance since moving up to the Bowl Subdivision level. The Mountaineers are 6-0 in those prior games. Zappe is coming off a 577-yard, four-touchdown performance in the Hilltoppers’ 49-41 loss to No. 24 UTSA in the Conference USA title game.