Seahawks hold on late for wild 30-23 win over 49ers

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson played his best game since returning from finger surgery by throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns and the Seattle Seahawks made a late goal line stand to beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-23.  Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak but it wasn’t easy as a number of mistakes gave the 49ers a chance for a tying touchdown in the final moments. Wilson threw a 7-yard touchdown to Dee Eskridge in the second quarter and his 12-yard touchdownpass  to Tyler Lockett late in the third quarter were the winning points. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 299 yards and two TDs, but also had a pair of interceptions. He was incomplete on two throws in the closing seconds seeking a tying TD. 

Associated Press

