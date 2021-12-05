Vikings throw away key victory with late defensive collapse

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are perfectly aware of what they wasted on Sunday afternoon. Needing a win to maintain a solid chance at an NFC playoff spot they had things under control. With 1:50 to play and a 27-23 lead all they had to do was stop the winless Detroit Lions from driving 75 yards with no timeouts. They couldn’t do it. Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for an 11-yard touchdown as time expired, giving the Lions an inexplicable 29-27 victory.