New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables turns attention to players

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has introduced Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its head coach. He replaces Lincoln Riley, who departed last week to take over at Southern California. Venables was on Oklahoma’s staff under Bob Stoops as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. He has been on the staff of teams that have won three national titles and played in eight national championship games. The 50-year-old Venables becomes a head coach for the first time. He says he’s not going anywhere.