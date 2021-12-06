Peterson helps Stars tie franchise record with 7 wins in row

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Jacob Peterson made good on a second chance at the go-ahead goal, and the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh consecutive win, beating the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Monday night. As the Minnesota North Stars and Dallas Stars, the franchise has had five seven-game winning streaks in 54 seasons. The Stars’ streak is currently the longest in the NHL. Jamie Benn scored twice late in the third period for the Stars, and Roope Hintz also had a goal. Braden Holtby had 18 saves. Shayne Gostisbehere scored Arizona’s only goal, and goalie Scott Wedgewood had 23 saves.