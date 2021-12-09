Skip to Content
Church scores 20 as DePaul women top No. 14 Kentucky 94-85

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Deja Church had 20 points, Anessah Morrow added 18 points with 17 rebounds and DePaul used balanced offense to top No. 14 Kentucky 94-85 on Thursday night for its fourth consecutive victory. The Blue Demons shot 53% in the second half, including 56% in the fourth quarter to finally build a double-digit lead in a tight game. Darrione Rogers had 17 points and 9 boards, Sonya Morris 13 and Lexi Held 10 as all five DePaul starters shot 50% or better. Robin Benton had 22 points while Jada Walker and Treasure Hunt each added 18 for Kentucky, which had won its previous four contests. 

