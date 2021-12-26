Leeds, Wolves COVID outbreaks lead to more EPL postponements

LONDON (AP) — Leeds and Wolverhampton have secured Premier League approval for further matches to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks in squads. Leeds’ home game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been called off, having already had Sunday’s match at Liverpool postponed. Wolverhampton also won’t now play at Arsenal on Tuesday having also been prevented from playing Watford on Sunday due to a lack of Watford players. The Premier League has now called off 15 matches because of coronavirus issues in 2½ weeks with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case.