Boise State pulls out of Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Boise State has pulled out of the Arizona Bowl and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within its football program. The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday. Instead, they joined numerous college basketball programs that have been hit with coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break. Arizona Bowl organizers are seeking a replacement for Boise State. No. 2 Duke is one of several basketball programs with COVID-19 issues, postponing games against Clemson and Notre Dame this week. And UConn’s game against No. 23 Xavier scheduled for Tuesday was scrapped because of COVID-19 issues involving the Huskies.