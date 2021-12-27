Short-handed T-Wolves snap 2-game skid, beat Celtics 108-103

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Nowell scored 29 points and Nathan Knight added 20 points and 11 rebounds, leading the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves to a 108-103 win over the Boston Celtics. Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points and Malik Beasley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Wolves, who were playing without all five of their regular starters due to COVID-19 protocols. Veteran center Greg Monroe, signed to a 10-day contract earlier Monday, had 11 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes for the Wolves, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 26 points. Payton Pritchard had 22 points and Al Horford added 16 points and nine rebounds.