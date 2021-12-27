Super maxis Black Jack, LawConnect duel in Sydney to Hobart

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Super maxis Black Jack and LawConnect traded the lead several times in the Sydney to Hobart race as the yachts approached the island state of Tasmania nearly two days into the race. The Monaco Yacht Club-based Black Jack and the 100-footer LawConnect, a previous winner as Perpetual Loyal in 2016 and Investec Loyal in 2011, were only several nautical miles apart and were expected to finish the race early Wednesday morning. Hong Kong’s SHK Scallywag100, which led the fleet out of Sydney Harbour on Sunday, was in third place.