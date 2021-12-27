Titans back to work needing 1 win to clinch AFC South title

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are back at work rested from a weekend off with the math for their second straight AFC South title very simple. They can beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and avoid going to Houston for the regular-season finale needing to beat the Texans for a third straight season. Titans coach Mike Vrabel says they’ll follow the same scenario as always and focus only on this week’s task. The Titans have won two of three since their bye and now hope to benefit from the mini-break following their win over San Francisco on Dec. 23.