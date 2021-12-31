Beckham loving complementary role, TD spree with LA Rams

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. has been the center of attention on his offenses for most of his football career. He’s now part of a supporting cast in Hollywood, and the veteran receiver says he loves his role. Ever since he joined the Los Angeles Rams in a controversial midseason move, Beckham has been a complementary player during Cooper Kupp’s spectacular chase of the NFL’s single-season receiving records with Matthew Stafford. Beckham is still making significant contributions, including four touchdown catches in his last five games. He’s clearly not the main man in the Rams’ passing attack, but Beckham says it’s great.