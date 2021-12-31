Corral’s decision sweetens Ole Miss-Baylor Sugar Bowl tilt

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral says he couldn’t live with abandoning his teammates in their Sugar Bowl showdown against sixth-ranked Baylor. The dual-threat Corral is a potential first-round NFL draft pick after accounting for nearly 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns during Mississippi’s first 10-win regular season. Playing in the bowl game against the Big 12 champion Bears subjects Corral to some risk of injury that could affect his draft stock. But Corral says his bond with teammates outweighs that. Baylor coach Dave Aranda says he sees Corral as a great competitor and is excited to see him on the Superdome field Saturday night.