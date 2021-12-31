DB Hill starts Orange Bowl for Michigan after late arrival

STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Michigan defensive back Dax Hill started in the Orange Bowl against third-ranked Georgia after his late arrival in Florida. Hill’s status was uncertain after he didn’t join the second-ranked Wolverines in South Florida until Thursday. Coach Jim Harbaugh had said Michigan’s second-leading tackler hadn’t been with the team throughout the week for the College Football Playoff semifinal, but declined to give a reason why. Hill was on the field in a T-shirt, going through light drills with the other defensive backs more than an hour before kickoff and ran onto the field for the first snap of the game. He had three tackles in the first half.