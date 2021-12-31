Depleted Steelers focus on stopping Chubb, Browns run game

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward knows what it takes to shut down the Cleveland Browns’ rushing attack. The Steelers have the worst rush defense in the league, but they were able to keep running back Nick Chubb and the Browns in check when the AFC North rivals met in Cleveland on Halloween. Heyward and the Steelers will need to do it again — and possibly with a depleted defensive front — against the Browns on Monday night football at Heinz Field if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.