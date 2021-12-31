Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23, Thunder beat Knicks 95-80

By TONY SELLARS

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from a one-game absence to score 23 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat a depleted New York Knicks team 95-80 on Friday night. Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, sat out Wednesday’s loss at Phoenix with ankle soreness, but played a team-high 34 minutes on New Year’s Eve. Aaron Wiggins scored 13 and Ty Jerome had 11 points. RJ Barrett had 26 points for the Knicks, who were without Julius Randle and Kemba Walker, who are in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Immanuel Quickley had 11 points.