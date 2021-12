WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Julian Lewis had 14 points to lead five William & Mary players in double figures as the Tribe edged past Northeastern 71-70. Ben Wight added 13 points for the Tribe on Friday. Tyler Rice chipped in 12, Yuri Covington scored 11 and Connor Kochera had 10. Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies with a season-high 21 points.