Rangers win shootout, end Tampa Bay’s 7-game home win streak

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers stopped Tampa Bay’s seven-game home winning streak by beating the Lightning 4-3 on Friday night. Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots, Barclay Goodrow scored twice, and Alexis Lafrenière also had a goal for the Rangers. Corey Perry scored the tying goal with 1:57 to go in regulation for Tampa Bay, which also got goals from Steven Stamkos and Ross Colton. Backup goalie Brian Elliott returned from COVID-19 protocols and made 20 saves.