Carr leads No. 17 Texas past short-handed WVirginia 74-59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored a season-best 20 points and No. 17 Texas defeated short-handed West Virginia 74-59 i n the Big 12 opener, snapping the Mountaineers’ eight-game winning streak.West Virginia (11-2 ) played without starting guard and leading scorer Taz Sherman (20.9) along with reserves Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson. All three are in COVID-19 protocols. Texas (11-2) led by 28 with 13 minutes remaining but West Virginia used improved shooting and dogged defense to make the game more competitive.

