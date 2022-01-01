Coyle gets OT winner as B’s rally past Sabres, 4-3

KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot from the slot 34 seconds into overtime and Boston completed a 4-3 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the Bruins’ first game in 16 days. Playing for the first time since Dec. 16 after six of their games were postponed due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and a league shutdown, the Bruins erased a 3-1 deficit. Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall each scored a goal early in the third period. Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots. The Bruins outshot the Sabres 41-24 to snap a two-game losing streak. Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza both returned from COVID-19 protocol and each had a goal for Buffalo.