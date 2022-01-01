Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:51 PM

Dike leaves Orlando, signs 4 1/2-year deal with West Brom

By The Associated Press

American forward Daryl Dike signed with West Bromwich Albion of the second-tier English League Championship on the first day of the winter transfer window, agreeing to a 4 1/2-season contract. The 21-year-old from Edmond, Oklahoma, scored nine goals in 22 matches while on loan to second-tier Barnsley during the second half of the 2020-21 season. He returned to Orlando of Major League Soccer and had 10 goals in 18 regular-season matches plus another in his one playoff appearance. Valérien Ismaël was Dike’s coach at Barnsley last season and was hired last June to coach West Brom.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content