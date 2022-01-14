Anti-coronavirus measures tightened across China

BEIJING (AP) — China is tightening its anti-pandemic measures in Beijing and across the country as scattered outbreaks continue ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics in a little over two weeks. The actions appear to reflect nervousness about a possible surge in cases ahead of the Beijing Games. Beijing has ordered children at international schools to be tested starting next week and is barring air passengers who transited via a third point. The city of Tianjin, about an hour from the capital, has ordered a third round of mass testing to be completed within 24 hours. Elsewhere, more than 20 million people are under lockdown and the city of Zhuhai in the far south has suspended flights to Beijing and ordered citywide testing.