Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open begins. A hearing is scheduled for Friday night and his lawyers are expected to appeal in a federal court as they successfully did last week on procedural grounds. Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed Djokovic’s pending deportation. Everyone at the Australian Open is required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic is not and sought a medical exemption based on having tested positive for COVID-19 in December.