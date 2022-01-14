Kilde edges Odermatt in duel for World Cup downhill win

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — The rivalry between Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Marco Odermatt emerged again in a World Cup downhill. Kilde edged Odermatt by 0.19 seconds to win one day after his Swiss friend had won a super-G in another duel on the storied Lauberhorn hill. Beat Feuz was 0.30 behind the Norwegian winner in third. Kilde’s second downhill win of the season earned him 100 points and lifted him to the top of the season-long discipline standings. The 2020 overall World Cup champion still barely cut the gap on Odermatt in the overall standings.