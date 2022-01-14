Pistons ride strong bench to 103-87 victory over Raptors

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Trey Lyles scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham and Hamidou Diallo each added 18 and the Detroit Pistons extending their surprising stretch by beating the Toronto Raptors 103-87. The Pistons are 5-3 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in their last 19 games. Josh Jackson had 13 points off the bench as the Pistons held Toronto to 32.2% shooting. With three starters spending much of the night in foul trouble, Lyles and Jackson came off the bench to play an important role in the win. Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists for Toronto, but shot 6 for 21 from the floor.