Karatsev ends Murray’s run, claims Sydney title; Badosa wins

SYDNEY (AP) — Andy Murray’s impressive run ended one win short of a 47th career title when he lost the Sydney Tennis Classic final 6-3, 6-3 to top-seeded Aslan Karatsev. Paula Badosa claimed her third career title by upsetting French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in the women’s final in Sydney. The fifth-seeded Spaniard won a vital mini-break in the third-set tiebreaker to close out the match. Madison Keys beat fellow American Alison Riske to win the Adelaide International title. And Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed in his first ATP Tour title in front of his home fans by beating Arthur Rinderknech in three sets. The 25-year-old Kokkinakis could meet 20-time major winner Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Australian Open.