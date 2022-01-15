Newcastle denied crucial EPL win by late Watford equalizer

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Joao Pedro snatched a victory from Newcastle’s grasp by scoring in the 88th minute to earn Watford a 1-1 draw in an English Premier League game between relegation rivals. The Portuguese forward’s header stunned the locals among a crowd of 52,223 at St James’ Park and kept Watford a place above the relegation zone. Newcastle had new signing Chris Wood in the team for the first time after his transfer from Burnley this week. The hosts looked to have won it through Allan Saint-Maximin’s superb 49th-minute strike but retreated in the second half. Newcastle stayed in next-to-last place.