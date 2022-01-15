Tottenham irked as Arsenal gets EPL derby match called off

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Tottenham has called for “clarity and consistency” from the Premier League after Arsenal’s request to call off the north London derby because of a lack of senior players available was granted on Saturday. The decision was reached because Arsenal has fewer than the required number of players available because of a combination of COVID-19 cases, injuries and players away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations. Tottenham says it is “extremely surprised that this application has been approved.” It is the 21st Premier League game postponed since Dec. 12.