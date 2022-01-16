Braathen gets stunning win in World Cup slalom at Wengen

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Lucas Braathen soared from 29th place after the first run to score a stunning win in a World Cup slalom. Braathen sat in the finish-area leader’s box for 45 minutes looking steadily more disbelieving as his lead held up. He watched the last racer, his Norway teammate Henrik Kristoffersen, straddle a gate within sight of a clear victory. Braathen ended 0.22 seconds ahead of Daniel Yule of Switzerland. The 2010 Olympic champion, Guiliano Razzoli of Italy, was 0.29 back in third for his best result in six years at age 37. Braathen started among the low-ranked racers wearing bib No. 31.