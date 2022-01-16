Djokovic leaves Australia after losing deportation appeal

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has left Australia after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. A court earlier unanimously dismissed the No. 1-ranked tennis player’s challenge to cancel his visa. The 34-year-old Serb said he was “extremely disappointed” by the court ruling but respected it. He left on a flight to Dubai, the same United Arab Emirates city he flew to Australia from. He has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including three in a row, but this time won’t even get the chance to try. In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic criticized the court hearing as “a farce with a lot of lies.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the ruling will help keep Australians safe.