Bills add ’13 Seconds’ to history of heartbreaking losses

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After “Wide Right” and “Music City Miracle,” the Buffalo Bills begin the offseason adding a new entry into their history of playoff heartbreak: “13 Seconds.” That’s how much time separated the Bills from securing the next step in their Super Bowl aspirations. Instead came a stunning 42-36 overtime loss at Kansas City in a divisional playoff game. Josh Allen did his part in solidifying his ascension to one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks in a showdown against Patrick Mahomes. It’s Buffalo’s top-ranked defense which came up short by allowing the Chiefs to score twice in the final 1:54 in regulation before losing on the opening drive of overtime.