Canada’s men’s team sets roster for 3 World Cup qualifiers

By The Associated Press

The Canada men’s soccer team will have players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. Canada, ranked No. 40, faces a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days. It starts Thursday in Honduras. Then Canada hosts the No. 11 U.S. men’s national team on Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario, before flying to San Salvador to face El Salvador on Feb. 2. The Canadian men held their first practice Monday at Inter Miami’s training ground in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 25-man roster includes captain Atiba Hutchinson, goalkeeper Milan Borjan, midfielders Jonathan Osorio and Samuel Piette and forwards Jonathan David and Cyle Larin.