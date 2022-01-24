Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rules

By ANGELA CHARLTON and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked player Novak Djokovic could be allowed to defend his French Open title under the latest COVID-19 rules adopted Monday by the French government, even if he is still not vaccinated when the clay-court Grand Slam starts in May. Djokovic was barred from playing in the Australian Open this month for not meeting the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules. It appeared that the Serb would not be welcomed at Roland Garros either under a new law intended to exclude the unvaccinated from stadiums, restaurants, bars and other public places. But under the law that came into effect on Monday, anyone who has proof they tested positive within the previous six months is exempt from having to show the vaccine pass. Djokovic said he tested positive in mid-December.