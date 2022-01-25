US forward Dike to miss 8 weeks with West Brom after injury

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — American forward Daryl Dike is set to be out for eight weeks because of a hamstring injury sustained on his full debut for West Bromwich Albion in English soccer’s second division. Dike came off with the injury early in the second half of West Brom’s 3-0 win over Peterborough on Saturday. Dike joined West Brom on Jan. 1 having been on loan to second-tier Barnsley during the second half of the 2020-21 season. He then returned to Orlando of Major League Soccer. Dike made his debut for the U.S. national team last year.