Ghana fires coach Rajevac after early exit at African Cup

By The Associated Press

Ghana has fired coach Milovan Rajevac after its exit from the group stage at the African Cup of Nations. The Black Stars will look to hire a replacement before their two-leg World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March. Four-time champion Ghana finished in last place in its group at the African Cup after collecting one point from games against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros. The 3-2 loss to tournament debutant Comoros was one of the biggest shocks in the competition’s history. Rajevac was hired in September for a second spell in charge of the national team. The Serbian coach also led Ghana from 2008-10. He guided the team to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010.