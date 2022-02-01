Skip to Content
Mexican defender Salcedo moves back to MLS with Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Carlos Salcedo was acquired by Toronto from Mexico’s Tigres and agreed to a three-year contract as a designated player. The deal for the 28-year-old includes a 2025 option. Salcedo has made 48 appearances for Mexico and has played for Salt Lake, Chivas, Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurt. Designated players have only a portion of their salary count against a team’s salary cap payroll. Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo was dealt to Tigres. Toronto also hired retired defender Justin Morrow as the club’s technical development manager. 

