Olympics Live: China’s UN ambassador slams US counterpart

BEIJING (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador has fired back at his U.S. counterpart over her remarks about sending a member of the Uyghur ethnic group to help deliver the Olympic flame and the Beijing Games. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with CNN that the choice was an attempt to “distract” from the issue of abuses against Muslim minorities. Ambassador Zhang Jun issued a statement to resolutely refute what he called unfounded accusations against China.