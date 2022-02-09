Before US-China, ex-NHLers help Sweden win Olympic opener

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Former NHL forwards Lucas Wallmark and Anton Lander scored to help Sweden beat Latvia 3-2 in each team’s opener at the Olympic men’s hockey tournament. Wallmark had a goal at even strength and another on the power play. The game took place several hours before the United States opens against host China. Boston University’s Drew Commesso is expected to start and become the youngest U.S. goaltender to play in the Olympics. Canada faces Germany and Finland faces Slovakia in other action.