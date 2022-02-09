LPGA major winner Hannah Green tied for the lead at Vic Open

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Hannah Green’s first tournament appearance since November saw her tied for the lead after one round of the Vic Open tournament at 13th Beach Golf Links. The West Australian won the Women’s PGA tournament on the LPGA tour in 2019. She shot a six-under 67 on the par-73 Creek course and was tied for first with Gyu Rin Kim and Karis Davidson. Kim and Davidson shot 66s on the par-72 Beach course. The trio have a one-shot lead over Australian Whitney Hillier, who shot 67 on the Beach course. In the men’s tournament, Australian John Lyras shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Dimitrios Papadatos.