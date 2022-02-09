No. 10 Baylor women overwhelm Kansas State 95-50

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and three other Baylor players had at least 19 points as the 10th-ranked Bears overwhelmed Kansas State 95-50. Jordan Lewis had 24 points while NaLyssa Smith had 22 and Sarah Andrews 19 for the 18-5 Bears. Kansas State center Ayoka Lee entered the game leading the Big 12 with 24.7 points a game. She was plagued by fouls early and was held to eight points in 20 minutes. Brylee Glenn had 10 points to lead 17-7 Kansas State, which shot 33% while making only 3-of-14 3-pointers. Baylor shot 57% overall and made 11 3-pointers.