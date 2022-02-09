Prim scores 21 to lead Missouri State over Drake 66-62

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gaige Prim had 21 points as Missouri State turned back Drake 66-62. Isiaih Mosley had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (18-8, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Prim hit a jumper to tie the game at 58 with 1:44 remaining and Ja’Monta Black scored all six of his points — a basket and four free throws — in the final 59 seconds to preserve the win. Darnell Brodie had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-8, 8-4). Garrett