Strolz emulates father by winning Olympic gold in combined

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Austrian skier Johannes Strolz won the Olympic gold medal in the Alpine combined race just like his father did more than three decades ago. The 29-year-old Strolz was fourth fastest after the downhill run but was half a second quicker than anyone else in the slalom. That helped him edge first-run leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway by 0.58 seconds. The combined adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run. Strolz’s father won gold in combined at the 1988 Calgary Olympics. Hubert Strolz also won silver in the giant slalom that year. Jack Crawford of Canada finished third.