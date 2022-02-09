US skater Brown undecided on retirement after Beijing

By SALLY HO and AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — After delivering a solid performance at his second Olympics that beat his last Winter Games showing, American figure skater Jason Brown said he’s accomplished all his goals but hasn’t decided yet if it’s time to retire. At the men’s singles free skate competition in Beijing, the 27-year-old Chicago native had planned to do a quad salchow but decided to downgrade to a triple in favor of skating a clean program. It was nonetheless a strong performance with few blemishes. Brown came in sixth place, beating his previous Olympic showing. He came in ninth at the 2014 Sochi Games.