Auburn implements new cooperation policy amid Harsin probe

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Amid an investigation into football coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn University has implemented a new policy stating that employees can be fired for not cooperating with an probe or review. The new policy went into effect on Tuesday and states that violations “may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination.” The university is looking into the football program, which has lost 18 players and five assistant coaches since the end of Harsin’s first season. The defections came after the Tigers lost their final five games and finished 6-7. Harsin attended a meeting of Southeastern Conference coaches on Thursday at league headquarters in Birmingham.